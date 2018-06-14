RETURNS
See John Cena Win Nikki Bella Back by Finally Agreeing to Give Her a Child: "I Can't Have You Out of My Life…Ever"

by Alyssa Ray | Thu., Jun. 14, 2018 5:00 AM

Can Nikki Bella and John Cena overcome their differences to save their relationship?

The former flames find themselves candidly talking through their problems in this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. And while the duo aren't officially back together yet, they are clearly still very much in love.

"I see the point of kids after you've been with someone for so long," Nikki explains to John while on a romantic dinner date.

Upon hearing this, John believes Nikki will simply get "bored" of him if kids aren't in their future, triggering additional concerns about their relationship.

"Say I was like, ‘Okay we're going to have kids,' and we do and you find out that wasn't the real problem. And then years from now you look at me and resent," the Ferdinand star adds.

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

"I don't know if you're just upset that you're not going to be a mom or if you've fallen out of love with me," John continues. "Because it kind of feels like both."

Shaken up by her ex's confession, Nikki assures John that she just wants "to be a mom."

"I feel like there's so much more I want to do with you and experience with you," the WWE starlet poignantly relays. "It's just wanting to be a mom and knowing you will not be a dad."

"I've just come to the realization that I'm not okay with it," Nikki firmly notes.

Nikki Bella & John Cena's Quotes on Love & Marriage

In an attempt to win his love back, John reveals he is willing to change his stance on children.

"So it's literally just about being a mom? Okay, because I can't have you out of my life, ever, and I want to marry you," the Trainwreck actor states. "Relationship and marriage is about sacrifice, and I will make that sacrifice for you."

"I will give you a child," John concludes to a shocked Nikki.

Watch the emotional sit down in the clip above!

