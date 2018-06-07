Could Birdie Joe Danielson get a little sibling sooner than later?

Brie Bella teased details about her upcoming baby plans while at Wednesday night's WWE For Your Consideration event in Los Angeles. While hubby Daniel Bryan (real name Bryan Danielson) is eager to have another little one right away, the WWE starlet is eyeing a 2019 date for their family expansion.

This isn't surprising as Brie is only just getting back into her wrestling career following baby Birdie's 2017 birth.

"It was just so crazy to get back in the ring and have to change it all," the Total Bellas star confessed exclusively to E! News' Erin Lim on the red carpet. "It's also empowering because it's like, I birthed a baby a year ago and now I'm kicking butt in the ring. It's a great feeling."