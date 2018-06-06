by Alyssa Ray | Wed., Jun. 6, 2018 6:00 AM
Out of sync.
Nikki Bella and Brie Bella are struggling to connect during wrestling practice in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas, which isn't a surprise as both WWE stars have a lot going on.
Not only is Nikki struggling with issues regarding her neck, but Brie is getting used to wrestling now that she's a mom. These factors are clearly messing with the Bella Twins' chemistry.
While staging their fight for Royal Rumble 2018, Brie accuses Nikki of being "really tight." Despite Brie's suggestion that her sister "just go with it," Nikki struggles to get on board with the routine.
E!
"This is my thing," Nikki notes while briefly stopping practice. "I'm trying to avoid this because of my neck. I don't need to take this stuff."
"You're not! We go in gentle," Brie reminds her twin.
Sadly, the practice doesn't take a turn for the better, with Nikki even snapping that she's "the one who has been wrestling."
"I feel like our timing and our chemistry is off," Nikki expresses in a confessional with Brie.
In an attempt to lighten the mood, John Cena's on-again/off-again flame jokes that newer mom Brie just can't "keep up" with her.
"There are so many different things going on with our bodies, and necks," Brie admits to the camera. "It just feels weird. I feel like I'm a little off."
"Brie mode is off," the mother of one concludes.
Watch the tense face off between Nikki and Bella above!
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE
