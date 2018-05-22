RETURNS
Nikki Bella Has a Near Panic Attack at Her and John Cena's Engagement Party: "I Feel So Overwhelmed"

by Vannessa Jackson | Tue., May. 22, 2018 5:00 AM

It's all coming down to the wire! 

Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship has seen it's fair share of ups and downs, but this season on Total Bellas, we get a look at the sad demise of their love story. On Sunday night's episode, John and Nikki have a serious discussion about their future on the day of their engagement party. 

"So the engagement party is here. I feel so overwhelmed," Nikki shares about the experience. "I honestly feel like I'm about to have an anxiety attack. I just feel like I'm on this roller coaster of emotions and I feel like I'm going to explode. It's just all too much for me." Fortunately, John is there to comfort and help calm his fiancée. 

Total Bellas Season 3 Promises Big Comebacks

"Just promise me you're going to enjoy today? I can see you preoccupied with everything," he tells her. For Nikki, there is a lot more on her mind than just her future wedding, but the future of her entire relationship. 

"I'm just so emotional," she tells him before explaining that these events also make her miss her grandfather. Being the rock that he is, John provides some much needed relief for his longtime love. 

"So have fun today. You miss that person because you shared so many wonderful moments," he tells her. While she agrees, there are still a lot of emotions plaguing her. "I think it's just a distraction. I think I get lost in all types of stuff to distract from emotions," she tells him. 

