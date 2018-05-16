RETURNS
27 MAY, 6PM
EXCLUSIVE!

Nikki Bella Reveals if She'd Ever Have Kids on Her Own

  • By
    &

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 16, 2018 3:05 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

For Nikki Bella, her baby has always been her career, but when it comes to welcoming kids of her own, the WWE star is not here for doing it solo.

"I think the day that I choose to have a baby, I want to have that with someone. I don't think I want to do it on my own," Nikki told E! News exclusively Wednesday while promoting Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas. "I really want to create something with someone and just have that with them and if that never happens, I was never meant to be a mom and I was just meant to be the best Auntie Coco ever."

As a mom to one-year-old BirdieBrie Bella totally understands where her sister is coming from.

Watch

Nikki Bella Has Hope for Her Future With John Cena

"And it is really special when you see the person you love, that you created this," Brie gushed. "She does things that are so Bryan and then she'll do things that are so me. It's just, it's very magical. So I could see where you would want to wait for someone."

Brie also made the case for adoption and thinks Nikki is more than strong enough to create her own "Bella Army."

For more from our exclusive interview with the Bella Twins, watch E! News tonight at 7 and 11 p.m.!

Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , Daniel Bryan , Babies , Couples , Top Stories
Latest News
Samantha Markle Grant

Meghan Markle's Half-Sister Samantha Hospitalized with Possible Broken Ankle and Fractured Knee

Farrah Abraham, Lala Kent

Reality Stars Invade Cannes: How Lala Kent and Farrah Abraham Livened Up the Film Festival

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Royal Wedding Preparation! How Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Team Plans to Pull it Off

Taylor Swift, Instagram

Taylor Swift's Stalker Sentenced to 6 Months in Jail

ESC: Westworld, Evan Rachel Wood

This $18 Product Makes the Westworld Stars' Skin Look Near Perfect

Magnum PI

CBS' Fall 2018 Show Trailers: Magnum P.I. Reboot Seems Like a Tailor-Made Hit, But What About the Other 4?

Bethenny Frankel, Architectural Digest

Go Inside Bethenny Frankel's Newly Renovated $4.2 Million Apartment

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.