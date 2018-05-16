RETURNS
John Cena Is Way Too Excited to Decorate His and Nikki Bella's New Home on Total Bellas and It's Pretty Hilarious

by Mona Khalifeh | Wed., May. 16, 2018 6:00 AM

John Cena is more than just a wrestler and actor, he's a rug aficionado. 

John nearly jumps for joy after receiving a rug for his and Nikki Bella's new San Diego home in this clip from Sunday's season premiere of Total Bellas.

"You didn't tell me that the rug came," a confused John says to Nikki. "Oh, the rug came, love," Nikki responds.

"I've been waitin' all day, like a dog waiting for their owner to get home," John says. "I'm gonna get all fist deep in some rug!"

While John sets up the rug in the breakfast nook, Nikki hangs out with her family in the living room, but she's getting a little impatient.

"Love, you still doin' the rug?" Nikki asks. "Don't patronize my pace," John tells his wife-to-be.

The WWE star then parts with his rug to deliver some wise words to his partner.

"Nicole, two things you need to know in life: first, if you're having a tough day towards the equator, make sure you have wipes. Second, never, ever question a rug man," John jokes.

See the LOL moment in the clip above.

