The Bellas are back!

Total Bellas is coming back with a vengeance this Sunday (May 20). Since we last saw them, the sisters have had a lot of major changes in their lives and you're going to see it all unfold this season. In this just released season three supertease, you get a taste of what's to come for John Cena and Nikki Bella's love story and Brie Bella's WWE comeback.

"I just feel like 2018 is the year of change," Nikki shared with Brie. As we know, those words were more accurate than even she knew. Nikki and John recently broke up and throughout this season we'll get to see what really went wrong.