Watch Nikki Bella Fight With Brie Over John Cena and Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

by Brett Malec | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:30 AM

Brie Bella is not holding back when it comes to her feelings about Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship! 

In this exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, the Bella Twins are in Napa enjoying dinner when talk turns to Nikki's wedding planning. Nikki has already agreed to get married in John's hometown on the East Coast but Brie is certain her sister would be much happier having a picturesque ceremony among the Napa vineyards.

"I don't understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It's like absolutely ridiculous," Brie tells Nikki.

"No, it's been a lot of fun so don't make it negative," Nikki replies. "Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that's bulls--t," Brie says.

"Isn't that what wives are supposed to do?" Nikki asks.

"F--k no. I tell Bryan exactly how I feel all the time. I don't hold back ever," Brie tells her twin. "It bothers me because I know what you want."

"What I really want is to get married so I'm not going to ruin that," Nikki says. "You have made a lot of sacrifices. It's about time John started making some," Brie tells her.

"He is, he wasn't going to get married and no he is," Nikki replies.

"Oh boo hoo, I feel so bad for him. He's freaking lucky to marry you and it bothers me that you're going to sacrifice all of it just ‘cause you're grateful that John proposed to you," Brie says. Yikes!

Watch the heated exchange for yourself!

