Happy Birthday, Birdie Joe Danielson!

Little Birdie turns one today, but she's been the star of her mommy Brie Bella's Instagram since the day she was born.

We were first introduced to Birdie when Brie and hubby Daniel Bryan welcomed her into the world on last season's Total Bellas finale. And it wasn't long before Birdie was stepping out in front of the camera—she was born on screen after all!