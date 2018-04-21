Buh-bye!

Nikki Bella is having a rosé-all-day kind of day at Nirvana Food & Wine’s Rosé Parté on Saturday, less than one week after announcing that she and fiancé John Cena had split, which came just three weeks ahead of the couple's now-called-off wedding.

The appearance marks the Total Bellas star's first public outing since the high-profile breakup after six years of dating. It also marks the first time that Nikki has been spotted without her engagement ring since the end of the relationship. The last time Nikki had the 4.5 carat diamond sparkler from Tiffany's on was April 3 at the premiere of John's film, Blockers.

The Bella Twins were at the fun-filled event, which was held at the Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort in Scottsdale, AZ., to promote their wine, Bella Radici, and to co-host the party with celebrity chef Todd English, who is known for his restaurants Fig and Olives.