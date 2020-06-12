It's a boy!

During last night's season 5 finale of Total Bellas, viewers watched as Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev learned they're having a baby boy. The engaged twosome, who are expecting their first child together this year, discovered their baby's sex during a Mexican-themed gender reveal party.

The party, which was in honor of Nikki and Brie Bella's Mexican heritage, featured a Mariachi band, authentic food and a piñata filled with blue confetti.

"I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond," Brie told her sister in a confessional. "I do. I really feel that."

As E! readers surely know, back in January, Nikki and Artem confirmed that they had gotten engaged during their November 2019 trip to France. Not long after their engagement news, Nikki and Brie confirmed in a joint announcement that they're both expecting.

Brie and husband Daniel Bryan (born Bryan Danielson) have chosen to keep their unborn second child's sex a surprise until the birth.