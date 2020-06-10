A life-changing moment.

In this sneak-peek of tomorrow's season finale of Total Bellas, Nikki Bella's fiancé Artem Chigvintsev gets the surprise of a lifetime: Nikki's pregnant!

She breaks the news by sneakily placing a positive pregnancy test on the suitcase Artem is packing, and when he discovers it, he begins to smile cheek to cheek.

He's wary of the whole thing being a prank, telling Nikki, "No, you're not. No, you're lying."

But Nikki's gleeful smile reveals she's telling the truth!

Artem, meanwhile, is still shocked.

"Are you serious?" he asks. "How?"

"Well, if you want me to go through it with you..." Nikki jokes, and then the celebrating begins, with Artem picking her up and spinning around.

"It's just unreal," an emotional Artem says in a confessional. "I mean, I'll be a dad. I'm just lost for words."

Though Nikki appears to be happy that she's pregnant, she also continues to worry that she and Artem are moving too fast. Then there's the fact that her twin sister, Brie Bella, is also expecting.