Artem Chigvintsev wanted more with Nikki Bella, but at what cost?

On tonight's all-new Total Bellas, viewers watched as the former Dancing With the Stars pro and the E! personality struggled to get on the same page about their future. The drama all started when the retired WWE superstar decided she was going to freeze her eggs, but didn't want her love involved.

While Nikki understandably didn't want to rush things with her Russian-born beau, Artem felt upset as he was left out of the conversation.

"It did make me feel like, maybe she doesn't see this partnership and this relationship go any further than what it is," the 37-year-old dancer relayed in a confessional. "It's a hard realization, because I want more. I'm ready for more."

Later on, Artem expressed his doubts and hopes to Nikki's twin Brie Bella. For starters, Artem felt that he and Nikki were in "such different places" when it came to their relationship.

"I'm not going to tell her what to do, that's not my place, she's her own person. She can do whatever she wants," he shared with Brie. "But, at the same time, I definitely want to have kids. Like, that's not even a discussion."