You can always count on the Bella twins for their candor!

On the latest episode of their podcast, Nikki Bella and Brie Bella gave listeners updates about their respective pregnancies, and with that came an unfiltered conversation about their sex lives.

"I've been lucky enough to have some pregnancy sex," Brie said to her and Nikki's The Bellas Podcast guests, LadyGang members Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin and Jac Vanek.

Nikki confessed that Brie "gets it a lot more" than she does; mostly due to Artem Chigvintsev's hesitancy to have sex with his 29-weeks-pregnant fiancée.

"...but Bryan [Danielson] was this way the first time. Guys the first time around, when the bump starts to get big, they get weird," Nikki responded, explaining that Artem "will start to get into it," but once he feels her baby bump, "it's just like: boner crusher."

As a result, Nikki said she's taken things into her own hands—literally.