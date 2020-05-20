SUNDAYS
Nikki Bella Decides to Freeze Her Eggs Without Artem Chigvintsev's Sperm

by Allison Crist | Wed., May. 20, 2020 6:00 AM

An ongoing struggle.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev's struggles to agree on big decisions like moving in together and whether or not they're ready for kids have been well documented on this season of Total Bellas, and in this exclusive clip from tomorrow's episode, they're still grappling with the latter. 

The conversation's focus this time around has to do with Nikki's recent visit to her OBGYN, who told her that she needs to either have a baby or freeze her eggs ASAP.

"So, I was thinking the past few days..." Nikki says, when Artem interjects telling her that this is a big decision. "No, no, I know. I just felt like I needed to think about it myself.

Artem responds, "Oh, so you don't want me to be involved in that?"

Nikki tries to clarify, explaining that while she does want him to be involved, she ultimately feels it would be best if she just froze her eggs.

"I'm not going to do embryos, so I'm not going to do my eggs and your sperm combined and freeze them," she tells Artem. "I'm just freezing my eggs...my own thing."

"And, the reason being, is because?" Artem asks.

Nikki brings up the fact that they're not married, prompting Artem to ask if Nikki's decision is based on a recommendation from her OBGYN, or if she simply made up her mind herself.

"I mean, the doctor suggested that it's obviously better to freeze embryos," Nikki says. "But that's us forever having, like, pretty much a kid out there. Don't you think that's fast?"

Artem is clearly not on the same page.

"Well, does it matter what my thoughts are?" he asks Nikki. "Because it seems like you already know what you're doing."

He expands upon how he's feeling in a confessional, reiterating that this "is such a big decision."

"Why not [freeze] the embryos that would be our kids? Where'd that decision come from?" he tells the Total Bellas cameras. "Being in that unknown does make you feel like you're not part of this relationship at the capacity that you think you are."

Watch the conversation in the above clip!

