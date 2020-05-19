Facts are facts.

In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella meets with OB-GYN Dr. Aliabadi to discuss her fertility options. Although Nikki says she isn't in "the right place" to have a baby, she's curious about what it'll take to become a mom.

"I want to be a mom one day, I really do," the retired WWE superstar relays in a confessional. "I've never taken the steps to prepare myself for that."

Specifically, Nikki has a lot of questions and is hoping for some answers regarding "what my future holds as a woman having a baby past 35."

It doesn't take long for Dr. Aliabadi to paint a harsh reality for Nikki.

"Basically, just to give you general information, we're born with maybe one to two million eggs," the medical expert explains. "By mid '30s, that number is about a hundred thousand. The reason we freeze eggs is because the quality goes down too."

In fact, the doctor pushes for Nikki to freeze her eggs at 35.