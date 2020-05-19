Facts are facts.
In this clip from Thursday's all-new Total Bellas, Nikki Bella meets with OB-GYN Dr. Aliabadi to discuss her fertility options. Although Nikki says she isn't in "the right place" to have a baby, she's curious about what it'll take to become a mom.
"I want to be a mom one day, I really do," the retired WWE superstar relays in a confessional. "I've never taken the steps to prepare myself for that."
Specifically, Nikki has a lot of questions and is hoping for some answers regarding "what my future holds as a woman having a baby past 35."
It doesn't take long for Dr. Aliabadi to paint a harsh reality for Nikki.
"Basically, just to give you general information, we're born with maybe one to two million eggs," the medical expert explains. "By mid '30s, that number is about a hundred thousand. The reason we freeze eggs is because the quality goes down too."
In fact, the doctor pushes for Nikki to freeze her eggs at 35.
"This is the time we freeze eggs," she continues. "As you get older, it gets harder and harder. You might have miscarriages. By age 45, the chance of you getting pregnant with your own egg is close to zero."
Upon learning that Nikki has a partner, boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev, the doctor asks why they aren't getting pregnant.
"I just, don't feel ready for it," the Belle Radici co-founder states. "I mean, I feel like I'd be ready in a few years."
Later on, Nikki confesses that she hasn't involved Artem as she doesn't want "any influence" from anyone about freezing her eggs. "It's about me as a woman and my body, and I want to make those decisions on my own," the Total Bellas star expresses.
Nonetheless, the doctor bluntly reminds Nikki that "babies don't wait."
"So, if you really want to have a family, I don't want you to keep pushing it," the OB-GYN concludes. "40 is…you're risking, you're playing with fire."
Watch the candid consultation play out in the clip above!
Watch your favorite episodes of Total Bellas on E! in the UK & EIRE