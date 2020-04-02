Brie Bella is getting real on the season five premiere of Total Bellas.

In this clip from tonight's brand-new episode, Brie talks to her twin sister Nikki Bella about feeling overwhelmed, and in a confessional, voices her frustration with society's expectations of women.

"There's just so much on my plate right now. You know, just trying for the baby," Brie tells Nikki while the two are on a picnic. "It just keeps making me feel like why I haven't gotten pregnant in the last eight months is because there's other stuff that I have to work on before a child comes."

Brie and her husband Daniel Bryan are parents to a two-year-old daughter Birdie, and raising her—let alone two children—is something that Nikki admits seems "hard."

"I'm a hands-on mom, but I'm also a career woman. So Birdie travels with me everywhere," Brie responds. "I can't imagine two."

However, Brie reveals that doing so seems to be what is generally expected of her.

"I feel so much pressure to have a second child," she tells the Total Bellas cameras. "It's almost like what you're supposed to do, and if you don't do it, then you're weird. And that's what I guess makes it hard."