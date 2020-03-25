The road to baby number two wasn't easy for Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan.

In fact, the WWE superstar (born Bryan Danielson) made this abundantly clear in an all-new clip from the Total Bellas season 5 premiere (which airs Thursday, Apr. 2 at 9 p.m.).

"Brie and I have been trying to get pregnant with baby number two, but, so far no luck," Bryan laments in a confessional. "We're old, so I don't expect it to happen right away. And, it took us a couple months to get pregnant with Birdie."

As E! readers surely know, Brie and Bryan welcomed their first child, named Birdie Danielson, into the world in May 2017. In January 2020, Brie confirmed that Birdie would be a big sister as she was pregnant with baby number two.

Yet, at the start of filming season 5, the Total Bellas couple was uncertain if a second child was going to happen. Nonetheless, as is seen in the footage above, Bryan remained hopeful since he hoped to have a son.