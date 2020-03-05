We're getting a sneak peek at Artem Chigvintsev's super romantic proposal!

A just released promo for season five of Total Bellas shows the moment Nikki Bella got popped the question last year. While brief, fans can see the Dancing With the Stars hunk get down on one knee and ask the former WWE star, "Will you marry me?"

Nikki's shocked reaction is priceless!

The clip also previews some drama for Brie Bella, who says, "I know I could have a better marriage." "We're just trying to survive," Brie's husband Daniel Bryan adds.