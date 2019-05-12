Nikki Bella insists she and Artem Chigvintsev are still not an "official" couple, but her twin sister Brie Bella is just not buying it.

E! News learned in January that the Nikki, 35, and the 36-year-old Dancing With the Stars pro dancer, her partner during season 25 in 2017, were seeing each other. She has since confirmed they are romantically involved, and he has made appearances on Total Bellas and her Instagram page. Responding to speculation that Artem is her boyfriend, Nikki said in April she did not want to use labels.

She echoed similar comments in a joint E! News interview with Brie on Saturday at the 2019 Best Buddies Mother's Day Celebration, sponsored by Hublot, at La Villa Contenta in Malibu. Her sister then offered a fresh perspective.

"She's building a house next door to me and he already has his closet picked out," she revealed.

"Uh, a drawer," Nikki said, later joking, "Hashtag no labels."