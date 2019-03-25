After months of speculation, the verdict is finally here: Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev really are an item after all!

Following the pair's big "reveal"—though most fans who've been keeping up with their relationship in the news will probably say they saw it coming—during the season finale of Total Bellas Sunday night, March 24, Nikki went on to doubly confirm their romance with one of the sweetest Instagram snapshots social media's seen in a while.

"It's crazy, I never in my life would've thought that I would've had a lot in common with a Russian," Nikki gushed before jumping on the back of Artem's motorbike during the last few moments of Sunday night's finale. "I'm ready to really explore new things and people and just really see what certain chemistries are all about."

Neither the WWE star nor the Dancing With the Stars pro has discussed details about the relationship at length just yet (not publicly, at least) but that certainly doesn't mean we can't ogle at their tangible on-camera chemistry dating all the way back to 2017. So, from the pair's early days as platonic partners on DWTS to more recent ones, here's a roundup of Nikki and Artem's cutest pictures together. Do these two deserve a standing ovation or what?