Like Brie Bella said—if you're going to go home, you go big.

Sunday's action-packed season finale of Total Bellas kicked off at Evolution, the first all-women's pay-per-view in WWE history, where Nikki Bella went head-to-head with Ronda Rousey for the event's championship title.

"This is what I've worked for the past 12 years. Nothing gets bigger than that," she said of sharing the ring with Ronda during Evolution's highly-anticipated final match. So even though Nikki didn't end up winning, she still walked away knowing she got what she came for.

"This was such a hell of a ride. And I'm just so proud of all the women," said the Bella twin, adding that Evolution felt like a "closing of this amazing chapter" in both her life and career.

The metaphor felt more and more appropriate as this week's finale progressed. After Evolution, Nikki and Brie caught a flight to Napa Valley, the sprawling vineyard county in NorCal where Nikki and John Cena almost got married.