See Peter Kraus Seriously Impress Nikki Bella & Her Family Before Their Romantic Date

by Brett Malec | Fri., Feb. 22, 2019 6:00 AM

Nikki Bella isn't the only one swooning over Peter Kraus' good looks!

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of Total Bellas, the handsome Bachelorette hunk arrives to Brie Bella's home to take Nikki on a date and has the Bella Twins' entire family in awe...even Brie's hubby Daniel Bryan!

"First of all I just want to say Peter is hot!" Bryan says after greeting Peter at the door. "As a man, as a straight man, I can say that Peter is hot."

As Peter greets his beautiful date, the WWE star is equally impressed. "Aw, you brought flowers," Nikki smiles.

"You look fantastic!" Peter tells Nikki as he gives her the bouquet. "These are for you."

"Thank you! Oh my gosh. You're like the sweetest. That was really sweet," Nikki gushes.

After meeting Nikki and her family, Peter introduces himself to Brie and Bryan's excited pup Winston.

"I have a puppy at home too," Peter tells them. "I have a one and a half year old pit bull. She's already got like gray in her beard and everything so she matches me, it's fun."

And it seems even Brie and Bryan's 1-year-old daughter Birdie Joe Danielson is enjoying the introduction as she smells the bouquet of flowers in her aunt's hands. "Look at what Peter brought Coco," Nikki says.

See Peter's big first impression in the clip above and see how their date turns out Sunday night!

