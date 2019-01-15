BRAND NEW
So Awkward! See an "Extremely Uncomfortable" Nikki Bella Get Blindsided by a Blind Date

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jan. 15, 2019 7:00 AM

Blind dates are not for Nikki Bella!

The WWE maven's loved ones learn this the hard way in this clip from Sunday's all-new Total Bellas. In an attempt to set Nikki up, siblings Brie Bella and J.J. Garcia bring along model Andre to a family dinner.

"So, Andre, we're telling Nicole that you're J.J.'s friend," the mother of one reveals.

Thankfully, Andre is comfortable with the fib as he expresses no qualms with the white lie.

"Alright, let's go!" J.J. remarks to his co-conspirators.

Upon arriving at the table, Andre greets Nikki and not-so-subtly takes a seat next to the wrestling star. Almost immediately, the 35-year-old realizes she has been unknowingly set up.

"I wasn't born yesterday," Nikki notes in a confessional. "I'm definitely feeling suspicious that they're all up to something and it totally deals with the fact that I'm single."

Although Nikki's family appears happy about the set-up, the Bella Twin finds herself feeling "extremely uncomfortable" with the surprise.

"I feel like everyone's staring at me," Nikki continues. "What do you want me to do? Jump on the table and make out with this guy?"

Will Nikki ultimately give Andre a chance or will she shut it all down?

Watch the suitor surprise go down for yourself in the clip above!

