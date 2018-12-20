Miley Cyrus' Feminist Re-Imagination of ''Santa Baby'' Is Iconic

  • By
    &

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Dec. 20, 2018 6:46 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Miley Cyrus

YouTube

Miley Cyrus is putting her own spin on the iconic tune "Santa Baby."

The singer stayed true to her ideals by changing up the lyrics to the outdated and slightly sexist song when she performed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Just before going onstage, she pointed out to host Jimmy Fallonthat the song makes requests for yachts, cars and animal furs, which aren't necessarily the things Miley is wishing for. Not to mention the weird insinuation about possibly sleeping with Santa in exchange for gifts too? Then, there is also the small matter of Miley being a proud vegan. Honestly, the list goes on.

So, when she took to the stage to sing, Miley surprised Fallon by singing, "Santa Baby, I don't need any fancy jewelry / Not me / I've got something else in mind."

One of the most iconic lyrics Cyrus created was her declaration of independence. "I can buy my own damn stuff," the pop star effortlessly sings. 

Photos

Miley Cyrus' Winter Wardrobe Is F-I-R-E

At first, Fallon plays along with Cyrus' newly revamped rendition of the tune, but eventually he has to bring in the reinforcements: Mark Ronson.

Together, Jimmy and Mark dangled keys to designer cars in front of Miley, but she paid no mind to the boys, after all she bought her own car "all on her own". Instead she sings about gender equality—"a girl's best friend is equal pay"—and other issues women regularly face. 

For example, Miley sings, "Stop interrupting me when I talk and don't text me pictures of your—", however, she was cut off by Mark's phone before she could finish the lyric. Seems like we may never know what she was going to say.

Miley and Mark are currently in the midst of promoting their hit new songs "War Is Over" and "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart." Miley has been showing off her vocal talents during her many appearances on shows like The Tonight Show and the Howard Stern radio show. She has already covered Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry" and "Happy Xmas" with Yoko Ono

We can't wait to see what she has in store for her next cover!

E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Miley Cyrus , Jimmy Fallon , , The Tonight Show , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Celebrities , Music , Apple News , Top Stories

Trending Stories

Latest News

Travis Scott Joining Maroon 5 at Super Bowl Halftime Show

Jennifer Lopez, Emme Muniz

Jennifer Lopez and Daughter Emme Prove Women Are "Limitless" in New Music Video

Travis Scott, NBA All-Star Weekend

Travis Scott to Perform at the 2019 Super Bowl With Maroon 5

Female Country Music Stars Demand Equal Radio Play

Cardi B Learns to Drive on "Carpool Karaoke"

4 Celebs Who Cover Other Celebs' Famous Songs

Miley Cyrus, Ariana Grande

Watch Miley Cyrus Cover Ariana Grande's "No Tears Left to Cry"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.