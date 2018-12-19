Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Elevator Riders and Get the Best Reactions

  By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Dec. 19, 2018 8:05 AM

Michelle Obama, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Michelle Obama and Jimmy Fallon pulled off an epic surprise for Tuesday's episode of The Tonight Show

The former First Lady and the late-night host shocked people getting a tour of New York's 30 Rockefeller Center by having the tourists' elevators stop on the wrong floor and then having the doors open up to the unexpected duo. 

Sometimes the elevator doors opened to Obama and Fallon reading his book, Everything Is Mama. Other times the doors opened to them singing at a piano or Obama popping out of a present. Regardless of how the stunt was pulled off, the reactions were always priceless. The tourists screamed, laughed and looked completely stunned. Fallon and Obama also enjoyed a few laughs themselves—except for the time an empty elevator arrived. 

Read

Michelle Obama Writes an Emotional Letter to Her Younger Self

In addition to surprising people in elevators, the former FLOTUS appeared on the late-night show and opened up about her new book Becoming, her marriage counseling with Barack Obama and what it was like to say "Bye, Felicia" to his presidency.

 

"Marriage counseling was a turning point for me. [It was] understanding that it wasn't up to my husband to make me happy—that I had to learn how to fill myself up and how to put myself higher on my priority list," she said. "So, I share that because there are a lot of young people who look at me and Barack, and you and your wife and people they see and they think, ‘I want those #Relationship Goals.' But I want young people to know that marriage is work—even the best marriages require work."

Watch the videos to see the incredible reactions and her interview.

(E! and NBC are both part of NBCUniversal).

