We're all shook up over this one-of-a-kind Donald Trumpimpression.

On Tuesday's The Tonight Show, host Jimmy Fallon channeled the current commander-in-chief in a new light—or shall we say under a spotlight. He transformed into the president and then gave his impression a twist by turning Trump into an Elvis Presley impersonator—yes, two wigs were involved.

"Thank you ladies and gentlemen—it's great being here in Memphis and I gotta tell you a lot of people have been saying I look like Elvis," Fallon quipped in character.

Soon, he was belting out a revamped version of the King of Rock and Roll's classic hit, "Jailhouse Rock," inspired by Trump and his staff's tumultuous White House run thus far.