Tiffany Haddish Proves She's a "Sex Machine" in a Lip Sync Battle

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Fri., Oct. 26, 2018 4:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Tiffany Haddish, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jimmy Fallon never stood a chance.

The Tonight Show host challenged Tiffany Haddish to a lip sync battle Thursday—something he hadn't done in quite some time. Per usual, they each performed twice without letting the other know which songs they had picked. Fallon kicked things off by covering Deee-Lite's '90s dance classic "Groove Is in the Heart." It took a lot of courage for a grown man to move the way Fallon did, but it was no match for Haddish's confident swagger. "When I was growing up in Los Angeles, this artist was one of my favorite MCs, and she still is today," the Nobody's Fool actress, 38, explained. "Her name is The Lady of Rage and the name of this song is 'Afro Puffs.'"

Even Fallon couldn't believe how convincing Haddish was. Just look at his face!

"Really?" he asked. "You're going rough with your 'Afro Puff.'"

"We goin' gangsta, baby!" Haddish told him. "We goin' gangsta, baby!"

Photos

Lip Sync Battle Performances

Coincidentally, Fallon was about to "go gangsta" for his next song: Post Malone's "Psycho." It started off simple, but Fallon upped the ante when he stopped the song to apply temporary face tattoos that mimicked the rapper's. Impressed, Haddish asked, "Impromptu tattoos, huh?"

Haddish had her game face on, and she wasn't going down without a fight. "For my final song, I had to go deep, so I decided to go with the Godfather of Soul, Mr. James Brown. Can we make it look like old school TV? Like the first time people ever saw James Brown perform?" she asked a cameraman, who gave her a black and white filter. "Thanks. This song is called 'Sex Machine.'"

The comedienne channeled Brown's spirit, mimicking his famous footwork (and even doing The Robot, randomly). By the time it was over, Fallon readily admitted defeat. "Oh, my goodness!" he marveled. "Tiffany Haddish, everybody! The clear winner! The champion! Tiffany Haddish!"

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Tiffany Haddish , The Tonight Show , Entertainment , LOL , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Get a Room with Carson and Thom

Everything You Love About Carson Kressley and Thom Filicia Is on Display in Get a Room

LADYGANG, Keltie Knight, Becca Tobin, Jac Vanek

Get Ready for Ed Sheeran, Booty Popping and Much More on LADYGANG

Kris Jenner, The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kris Jenner: I Can't "Control" Kanye West, but I Can "Be Supportive"

Shawn Mendes, Lost in Japan

You'll Wanna Get "Lost in Japan" With Shawn Mendes After This

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Plane, Tonga Visit

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Plane Forced to Abort Landing

Angela Rummans, Tyler Crispen

Big Brother's Angela Rummans "Patiently Waiting" for Tyler Crispen Engagement

John Mayer, Soft 500 Feature

John Mayer and His "Sub-500" Women: An Attempt at Cataloging His Every Conquest

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.