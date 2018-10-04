Who could have predicted Bradley Cooper would be the star he is today?

As the 43-year-old director and star of A Star Is Born explained on The Tonight Show Wednesday, not even his classmates at Germantown Academy in Fort Washington, Penn., thought he'd get make it to Hollywood. "I went around and did this regional tour in this last week around the country," he said, "and I stopped at my high school and I played the movie."

It had been 25 years since Cooper graduated from high school and later enrolled at Villanova University; he later transferred to Georgetown University. As he reconnected with his former classmates, he explained to Jimmy Fallon, "There was this guy there who was like the best athlete in high school—and he was the nicest guy in high school—and he was so, like, gifted!"

"He was a running back. He was the s--t," Cooper said, accidentally cursing. "He was very good."