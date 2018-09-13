Perhaps if Daniel Radcliffe spent more time on Instagram and Twitter and less time on Google Plus, he might have noticed dozens of Harry Potter memes before he stopped by The Tonight Show Wednesday. Luckily, Jimmy Fallon had the best of the best for him to review. "I have, I think, [seen] maybe a couple over the years, but nothing that I can immediately remember," said Radcliffe, who played the world-famous wizard in eight movies. "But, I don't seek them out."

Radcliffe was game to see the memes, saying, "I feel like I should be educated."

Fallon began with "Hairy Pugger."

"What's not to like? That's great," Radcliffe said. "Solid pun. Cute dog. It's great."