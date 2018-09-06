Kendall Jenner leaves her family's signature catchphrases up to the pros.

In an exclusive clip from the supermodel's hilarious sit-down on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kendall admits that unlike big sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashianand Kourtney Kardashian, you wouldn't ever catch her yelling out "Okurrr!" in public.

While discussing the Kar-Jenner's newfound bond with Millie Bobby Brown, Jimmy Fallon recalls the Stranger Things actress confessing her love for the world-famous fam. "I'm obsessed with them," Millie shared during an appearance on The Tonight Show. "I follow them on social media. I think that they are just like really great. They're so entertaining. They have their own like language. Like instead of saying I swear they're like, ‘Bible!' And then they're like, ‘Okurrr!' It means like OK. It's like, ‘Okurrr!'"

Kendall tells Jimmy, "I don't really do it. I've only ever done it like once."