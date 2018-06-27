Jenna Dewan Shares Daughter Everly's "Free-Spirited" Dance Moves

  • By
    &

by Samantha Schnurr | Wed., Jun. 27, 2018 6:08 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jenna Dewan, The Tonight Show

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Jenna Dewan's daughter has some unique moves. 

It's no secret the actress and World of Dance host is one of the most-recognized dancers in the industry and it seems the apple doesn't fall far from the tree for her 5-year-old little one. 

As the star confirmed on The Tonight Show, her daughter with Channing TatumEverly, currently wants to be a professional ballerina. However, she's not exactly a fan of following the routine. 

"She goes to ballet class, but she doesn't want to follow the teacher at all," Dewan candidly noted. 

Photos

Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan: Romance Rewind

While "all the other girls are perfectly watching the teacher," Dewan said her daughter is busy in the corner doing her own "free-spirited" thing. 

"She's like ready for Coachella," Dewan quipped. 

"i'm like, 'What about freestyling?'" the star suggested. "She's like, 'No, no—professional ballerina.'"

The youngster is not kidding around. Everly even noted her very specific professional aspirations when she graduated pre-Kindergarten last week when she included on a craft that she wants to be a ballerina when she grows up. 

However, her mom has just a small concern. "She literally doesn't follow the class like at all," she told Jimmy Fallon

Still, as they both acknowledged, Everly is just 5 years old, so she can rock whatever choreography she wants on the dance floor. 

Check out her adorable moves in the clip Dewan shared above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ , Celeb Kids , Dance , The Tonight Show , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Kristin Cavallari and Other Celebs With Hunky NFL Husbands

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians 1418

Celebrate Khloe Kardashian's Birthday By Voting on Her Best One-Liners on Keeping Up With the Kardashians!

Khloe Kardashian, True Thompson, Instagram

How Khloe Kardashian Found True Happiness in Her Stormiest Year Yet

Leah Messer

Inside the Messy Romantic Entanglements of Teen Mom 2's Leah Messer

LGBTQ Pop Stars

Inside Pop Music's Rising Rainbow Revolution

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones

Michael Douglas Praises Catherine Zeta-Jones' Success: "She Earned It"

Elizabeth Smart

Elizabeth Smart Is Pregnant With Baby No. 3

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.