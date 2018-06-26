Jimmy Fallon had some choice words for President Donald Trump last night—and vice versa. On Sunday, Trump tweeted at Fallon, telling him to "be a man" after the host expressed regret for how he helped "humanize" the commander-in-chief during the presidential election in 2016. Fallon initially responded by making a donation to RAICES in Trump's name; the Texas-based non-profit helps immigrants and their children, primarily via free or low-cost legal services.

On Monday, Fallon opened The Tonight Show by addressing Trump's tweet.

"Before we begin, I just wanna give a shout out to our show's number one fan, the President of the United States!" Fallon said. "As you may have heard, last night, the President of the United States went after me on Twitter. So, Melania, if you're watching, I don't think your anti-bullying campaign is working. When I saw that Trump insulted me on Twitter, I was gonna tweet back immediately, but I thought, 'I have more important things to do.' Then I thought, 'Wait! Shouldn't he have more important things to do?' He's the president! What are you doing? Why are you tweeting at me?" After sharing Trump's tweet with the audience, he said, "That's real. It's crazy. The president went after me on Twitter. It's pretty much the only thing I have in common with NFL players. In response, I made a donation in Trump's name to the Refugee and Immigrant Center for Education and Legal Services, or RAICES. When Trump heard, he was like, 'I love RAICES—they're my favorite peanut butter cup.' There's no wrong way to eat a RAICES."