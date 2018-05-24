Andy Cohen and Jimmy Fallon Lose Their Cool in a Nutty Game of Jinx

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., May. 24, 2018 7:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Andy Cohen and Jimmy Fallon got a little competitive playing a game of "Jinx" on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show.

Here's how the game worked: Cohen and Fallon were on one team while Mindy Kaling and Tarik Trotter were on the other. Announcer Steve Higgins gave each team a category. After counting to three, the two teammates had to say a word that related to that category with the hope of saying the same word. Each team got three tries to jinx each other. 

While Kaling and Trotter scored two points in the first round, Cohen and Fallon struggled when they were asked to come up with the same word for the category "nuts." During their first attempt, Fallon said the word "peanut" while Cohen said the word "almond."

"Who the hell eats almonds?" The Tonight Show host fired back at his teammate.

"That is the most obvious nut," Cohen said about peanut, agreeing that he "got it wrong."

Read

Mindy Kaling Wants People to Think She's Dating Chadwick Boseman

Andy Cohen, Jimmy Fallon

Andrew Lipovsky/NBC

Still, the two tried again. This time, however, Fallon said "walnuts" while Cohen said "cashews." 

"There's the word ‘nut' in the name ‘walnut,'" Fallon told Cohen. "Cashew? It doesn't even have the word ‘nut' in it? Almond doesn't even have the word ‘nut.' Peanut, walnut—names of nuts."

With only one more chance to jinx, Fallon said "hazelnut" while the Bravo star tried "almond" again.

"It didn't work the first time!" Fallon yelled.

The two had better luck the next round when they both said "arm" for the category "body parts"—bringing them in the lead with three points. The two were so excited that they jumped up for a hug. 

However, Kaling and Tarik pulled out a victory after they jinxed in the "holidays" category while Cohen and Fallon failed to be in sync.

Watch the video to see them play the nutty game.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Andy Cohen , Jimmy Fallon , Mindy Kaling , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , The Tonight Show , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
John Mayer, New Light

John Mayer's Cheesy "New Light" Video Is So Bad It's Good

Alpine skier Mikaela Shiffrin, PyeongChang 2018 Olympic Winter Games

Olympic Skier Mikaela Shiffrin Empowers Introverts With Heartfelt Message

Making It, Nick Offerman, Amy Poehler

Amy Poehler on Parks and Recreation Revival: "I Think We'd All Do It Someday"

The Break with Michelle Wolf

Michelle Wolf Gives the World Featuring a Strong Female Lead: The Movie

Jennifer Lopez, Dinero

Jennifer Lopez Makes the Real Housewives Look Poor in "Dinero"

ESC: Halle Berry

Halle Berry Debuts the Surprising Jacket You Didn't Know You Needed

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Total Bellas 302

Nikki Bella Has a Big Wedding Planning Confession to Make to John Cena on Total Bellas: "It's Like I Blew Christmas"

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com