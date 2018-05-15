Ariana Grande, Jimmy Fallon and The Roots Perform "No Tears Left to Cry" With Nintendo Labo Instruments

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Tue., May. 15, 2018 5:15 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Classroom instruments? So passé.

To celebrate her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show Monday, remixing the song with Nintendo Labo Instruments—a.k.a. colorful cardboard constructions brought to life thanks to Nintendo Switch. Fallon and Grande sported neon jumpsuits and safety goggles, while The Roots added splashes of color to their white jumpsuits by wearing bright undershirts (and painting their instruments).

The 24-year-old singer took over The Tonight Show earlier this month. It quickly became the late-night show's most social episode of the year, generating more than 3 million interactions.

Watch

Ariana Grande and Jimmy Fallon Surprise Unsuspecting Fans!

Grande is gearing up for the release of her fourth studio album, Sweetener. Though she has yet to reveal its release date, confirmed tracks include "God Is a Woman," "The Light Is Coming," "Raindrops" and "R.E.M." Grande plans to do "something special" on the 20th of each month leading up to her album's release, starting with her 2018 Billboard Music Awards performance.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Ariana Grande , Jimmy Fallon , The Tonight Show , Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Travis Scott, NBA All-Star Weekend

Travis Scott Protects a Fan From Security Guards After Climbing on Stage

Drake, Migos

Drake and Migos Team Up for a Tour: Check Out When They'll Be in Your City

Kelly Clarkson, Love So Soft

Kelly Clarkson's "Meaning of Life" Video Is Here! Where Does It Rank Among the Singer's Best Music Videos?

Hayley Kiyoko, Rita Ora

Hayley Kiyoko Labels Rita Ora's New Song ''Girls'' as ''Tone-Deaf'' and ''Dangerous''

Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram Over Azealia Banks Feud

Maluma: Get to Know the Bilingual "F.A.M.E." Singer

"The Rundown": Chantel Jeffries Confirms A-List Flings

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.