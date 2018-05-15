Classroom instruments? So passé.

To celebrate her new single, "No Tears Left to Cry," Ariana Grande teamed up with Jimmy Fallon and The Roots on The Tonight Show Monday, remixing the song with Nintendo Labo Instruments—a.k.a. colorful cardboard constructions brought to life thanks to Nintendo Switch. Fallon and Grande sported neon jumpsuits and safety goggles, while The Roots added splashes of color to their white jumpsuits by wearing bright undershirts (and painting their instruments).

The 24-year-old singer took over The Tonight Show earlier this month. It quickly became the late-night show's most social episode of the year, generating more than 3 million interactions.