Cardi B may have a few feathered fans.

Robert Irwin stopped by The Tonight Show on Wednesday to introduce Jimmy Fallon to a some animal friends. At one point, the 14-year-old son of the late Steve Irwin brought out a kookaburra named Cookie.

The Crocodile Hunter's son likened the bird's call to Cardi B's signature "okurrr." In attempt to get the bird to call out, Fallon started imitating the "Bodak Yellow" rapper's main phrase.

"He's very confused," Irwin said after hearing Fallon's impression.

Sadly, the bird remained silent.

"You know this one doesn't actually call out," Irwin said. "I just wanted you to get to do the noise."