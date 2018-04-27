Alexis Bledel Reveals Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 Is Closer to Happening

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Fri., Apr. 27, 2018 6:17 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Tibby, Lena, Carmen and Bridget may be getting back together.

On Thursday's episode of The Tonight Show, Alexis Bledel told Jimmy Fallon a third Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie has been pitched. 

"We just pitched a third movie," she told the late-night host. "I hope it comes together. It would be so great."

The announcement spurred a round of applause from the audience and Fallon said the actress had to get the movie made.

"I really hopes so," the Lena Kaligaris character replied. "I would love it. It would be the best thing."

 The first Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants movie debuted in 2005 and the second one came out in 2008. Based on the novels by Ann Brashares, the films starred Bledel, Blake Lively, America Ferrera and Amber Tamblyn

The Gilmore Girls star told Fallon she still occasionally gets together with her castmates.

"We don't get to see each other a lot because everybody [has] work and family and everything," she said. "But when everybody's in town, we do."

Watch

The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast Reunites

Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, America Ferrera

Warner Bros. Pictures

Bledel isn't the only one to tease a third film. At Lionsgate's presentation at CinemaCon in Las Vegas, Lively told Entertainment Tonight, "I think it could really happen."

Watch the video to see Fallon interview Bledel about a possible third movie.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Alexis Bledel , Movies , The Tonight Show , the tonight show starring jimmy fallon , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Tom Brokaw

Tom Brokaw Slams Sexual Misconduct Claims as "Sensational": "I Was Ambushed"

Zoe Saldana, Chris Pratt

When the Avengers: Infinity War Cast Finally Felt ''Unified,'' According to Chris Pratt and Zoe Saldana

Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Post-Oscars 2018

Mila Kunis on Ashton Kutcher: "I Have the World's Greatest Husband"

Hilary Duff

Hilary Duff Gets Real About Parenting: "I Don't Always Balance It All"

Tia Mowry

Watch Tia Mowry Take Fans Inside Her Baby Girl's Nursery

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson, Instagram, 11-17-17

Khloe Kardashian's Family Is ''Having a Hard Time'' With Her Forgiving Tristan Thompson

Murphy Brown

Why Candice Bergen Thinks Now Is the Right Time for Murphy Brown to Return

  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.