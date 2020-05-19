Arnold Schwarzenegger can't wait to be a grandfather.

During Monday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Terminator star couldn't help but gush over news that his daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger and her husband Chris Pratt are expecting their first child together, telling host Jimmy Fallon that he's ready to meet his grandchild.

"Yeah, can you believe that? I mean, that is really exciting news that Katherine now, you know be pregnant and have a baby—I don't know when exactly. Sometime this summer," he said. "And, inevitably, I'm really looking forward to playing around with whatever it is, she or he, and have some fun."

As he continued to rave over his future grandchild and the expectant parents, Arnold admitted that the baby's impressive lineage has not been lost on him. "I think this is kind of a unique experience," he began. "But I was just thinking about the gene pool. I mean, think about this for a second: It is part Kennedy and part—you know, there's three gene pools here. You can do Kennedy, Schwarzenegger and Pratt."