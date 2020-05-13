You've never heard "Under Pressure" performed like this before.

Jimmy Fallon, Brendon Urie and The Roots performed a "social-distancing remix" of Queen and David Bowie's classic hit during Tuesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

While some of the musicians used traditional instruments, others had to get creative and use everyday household items, like a toaster, pots and pans, utensils and water glasses. Meanwhile, the Panic! At The Disco star and the late-night host took the lead on the vocals.

The original song was released as a single in 1981 and appeared on Queen's 1982 album Hot Space.

It's no surprise Fallon wanted Urie to be a part of this performance. After all, the 33-year-old singer is a major Queen fan. When asked which band he wished he'd been in during a 2017 chat with Interview, Urie replied, "Queen, obviously. I wish I was Freddie Mercury, straight up." He's also performed a number of the group's tracks during his concerts. In fact, Panic! At The Disco's rendition of "Bohemian Rhapsody" for the 2018 American Music Awards received praise from Brian May.