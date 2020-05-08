Pete Davidson recently had an unexpected visitor show up at his doorstep.

The 26-year-old Saturday Night Live star told the whole story on Thursday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

Last week, Davidson and Judd Apatow posted a video on Instagram to promote their new movie The King of Staten Island. At the beginning of the video, Davidson told viewers he quit drugs. He then had a total stranger pay a visit to his mom's house, where he's been social distancing.

"Me and Judd released this video to try and get it out there that the movie's coming out, and I mentioned that I wasn't doing drugs, that I was trying not to," Davidson told Jimmy Fallon via video chat. "And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, 'I heard your son needs this.'"

In a separate video with Apatow, Davidson told the 52-year-old filmmaker "it was a couple weeks' worth." However, he said he didn't keep the delivery.