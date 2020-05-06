Ryan Reynolds has to get something off his chest.

During Tuesday's at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Deadpool actor told host Jimmy Fallon that he's been missing his "secret family" in recent weeks, joking that he decided to practice social distancing with his "Hollywood" family, which is comprised of wife Blake Lively and their three young daughters, instead.

"It was a toss-up with my public facing family or my secret family in Denmark," he said. "It was a real toss-up. I miss Luna, Lekhet and Uhn very much so." Chiming in, Jimmy quipped, "I love Uhn. Give my best to Uhn," to which Ryan replied, "Una is so sweet. Yeah, I went with the Hollywood family." He added, "And it's been great. It's a decision I don't regret at all."

Still on the topic of his public facing family, as he called it, Ryan joked that he fears the pandemic has set a "dangerous precedent" for his kids regarding how long he's been home with them in between projects.