Jimmy Fallon and Millie Bobby Brown played the "Singing Whisper Challenge" during Wednesday's at-home edition of The Tonight Show.

Here's how the game worked: A player was assigned a random song. That player then turned off the computer speakers and was muted. The silent participant then recited the song's lyrics, and the other player had to guess the tune based on just the lipreading.

Brown went first. She kicked off the game by reciting the words to Dua Lipa's "Don't Start Now." Fallon correctly guessed the track but struggled to get the Strangers Thing star to identify the single "Someone You Loved" by Lewis Capaldi.

"You look insane," the actress said while trying to decipher the late-night host's mouth movements. Although, she eventually guessed the song thanks to a few hand gestures.

For the final round, Brown had to get Fallon to guess Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee's hit "Despacito." She even danced to the track, and the two shared plenty of laughs.