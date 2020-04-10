Anna Kendrick has found the perfect social distancing activity.

On Thursday, the Trolls World Tour star joined Jimmy Fallon for an at-home episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where revealed that she's been passing the time by building a lot of LEGO sets.

Before showing off her latest creation, Anna explained that social distancing has somehow brought out the inner kid and the inner mom in her.

"Well, I feel like one weird thing that's happening is, like, I'm my own, like, kid and mother," she told the late night host. "Like, I feel like a kid because there's, like, nothing to do and I've got all this, like, pent-up energy and I'll, like, try to be responsible and, like, do emails and, like, clean something. And I'll have this conversation with myself like, ‘Mom, can I, like, do some LEGOs and watch West Wing?' And like, ‘Yeah, mom says it's okay. Yeah, alright!'"