Taraji P. Henson just lived every Zoom user's worst nightmare.

During Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Empire star joined Jimmy Fallon from her home salon and had some hilarious technical difficulties. As the two stars caught up and bonded over their love of meditating, Taraji treated Jimmy to a demonstration of how she balances her mind.

Whipping out two Tibetan singing bowls, the TPH by Taraji beauty mogul created calming tones using her mallet. "Oh, I need that," Jimmy said as he began to meditate. "I love that. Taraji, thank you for that."

Then, she showed Jimmy her "blue balls," which are Baoding balls used to relieve stress. Aware of the innuendo she created, Taraji continued, "You know what I like to do with these blue balls, Jimmy? No, I know, there's so many jokes in this, but these are meditating balls and they really calm my nerves."