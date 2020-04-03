Dogs aren't always man's best friend.

On Friday, Jimmy Fallon recruited his family dog Gary for a hilarious segment called "Jimmy Talks with Gary." Sitting on their front porch, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host caught up with his canine pal and asked her a series of questions about how she's faring during social distancing. Much to his surprise, Gary's answers were quite sassy.

Kicking things off on a positive note, Jimmy wanted to know if his beloved pup was happy that her humans were spending more time at home, to which Gary, whose voice was dubbed over, responded, "Yeah, yeah. Totally. So, what's the ETA on you going back to the office?"

Taken aback by the dog's answer, Jimmy tried again and asked if she'd been watching any good shows lately. "I've been watching this new one, ‘Squirrel outside the window.' Super bingeworthy. Can't wait to see the squirrel does next."