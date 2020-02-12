It's the end of the road for Constance Wu and Fresh Off the Boat. The history-making ABC sitcom signs off on Friday, Feb. 21 with a one-hour series finale and ahead of the big day, Wu is making the rounds.

After famously venting on Twitter about the show's season six renewal—and explaining the reaction during her press tour for Hustlers—Wu stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon to look back on her time with the series.

"Fresh Off the Boat was really my first-ever TV pilot, TV job, really, ever. And so, the cast and crew there, they're really my family. They've seen me go through six years of change and, like, the most incredible experience of my life," Wu told host Jimmy Fallon. "It really is the most life-changing thing that's ever happened to me."