Jeff Probst has been with Survivor since the beginning of time—well, since the beginning of the show in 2000—and now he's revealing the origins of the show's long-running line, "The tribe has spoken."

Probst stopped by The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon and in addition to revealing how host Jimmy Fallon gave the CBS reality show one of its latest twists, he revealed where that iconic TV line came from.

"When Survivor started, Regis [Philbin] was on with Who Wants to be a Millionaire, and he had that line, ‘Final answer?'" Probst said. "And so I had this big white board and I was like, ‘You guys, we got to have our Regis line.' We had all these lame lines, couldn't come up with anything. We're getting close having tribal counsel and I'm talking with Mark Burnett, and I said, ‘Mark, I got to have a line when we snuff the torch.'"