Jimmy Fallon was just as moved by a little girl's heartbreaking song about dinosaurs as you were.

On Tuesday, British musician Tom Rosenthal posted on Twitter an audio recording of his almost 4-year-old daughter Fenn singing her first solo song, "Dinosaurs in Love," saying she came up with the lyrics and he helped her with the music, and backed her up on the piano. The track went viral.

On Thursday, Fallon covered the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon...complete with a British accent. His house band The Roots joined in.

Rosenthal tweeted in response to the cover, "Life is very strange."

The song's heartbreaking lyrics are as follows:

Dinosaurs eating people

Dinosaurs in love

Dinosaurs having a party

They eat fruit and cucumber

They fell in love

They say, "Thank you"

A Big Bang came

And they died

Dinosaurs dinosaurs fell in love

But they didn't say good-bye

But they didn't say good-bye