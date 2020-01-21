Before his comedy and entertainment career, The Masked Singer judge Ken Jeong was a doctor. And it's not lost on him that he's now trying to guess (usually poorly) which celebrity is dressed in an elaborate costume singing a cover of a popular song on national TV.

"No one knew it would be this big or this popular and then, no one also knew that I would be the dumbest judge on that show. I didn't know that was my legacy. You know you're stupid when you think the poodle is Dog the Bounty Hunter. And I wish that was a joke…That's the arc of my life. I got paid, as a doctor, to be smart. And now I'm paid way more to be stupid, you know? That's just insane," Jeong told host Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.