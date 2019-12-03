Karlie Kloss knows a thing or two about fashion—she is a supermodel, after all!

On Monday, the Project Runway host brought her expertise to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and critiqued some of host Jimmy Fallon's most cringeworthy looks.

"This is going to be the most embarrassing show I've ever done," Jimmy said before showing Karlie the unflattering outfit he wore to the 2003 Grammy Awards. In the photograph, the late night host can be seen wearing a black suit that featured dramatic high-water sleeves. Naturally, he decided to pair the look with sequined cufflinks. Much to our surprise, Karlie didn't mind the cufflinks—but that doesn't mean that she approved the outfit. She quipped, "You kind of look like you're auditioning for Big Bang Theory."

Reluctant to share his next look, Jimmy unveiled what he wore to the New York City premiere of The Beastie Boys' Awesome; I... Shot That! concert film back in 2006.